Robert W. Baird Lowers WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $84.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WNS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.57.

NYSE WNS opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

