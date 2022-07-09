Rocket Vault (RVF) Hits Market Cap of $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00127011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.42 or 0.00559975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00033416 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.