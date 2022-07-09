Rodgers & Associates LTD Acquires New Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HSY opened at $219.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.73. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,148 shares of company stock valued at $142,735,470 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

