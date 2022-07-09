Rodgers & Associates LTD Boosts Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,782,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.86.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

