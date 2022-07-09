Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Rodgers & Associates LTD decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,591,000 after acquiring an additional 115,215 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average of $98.92.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.