Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $428,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.05% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 362,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,663,000.

Shares of IVOV stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.89 and a 12 month high of $176.31.

