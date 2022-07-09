Rodgers & Associates LTD Lowers Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.18% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $37.21 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $54.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53.

