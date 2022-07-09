Rodgers & Associates LTD Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $183.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.