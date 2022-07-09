Rodgers & Associates LTD Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,780,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.