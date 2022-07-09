Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.79.

MNST opened at $97.48 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

