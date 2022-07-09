Royal Bank of Canada Trims Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Target Price to C$52.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATZ. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.00.

ATZ opened at C$37.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.79. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$31.67 and a twelve month high of C$60.64.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$401.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aritzia will post 2.0200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

