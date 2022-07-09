RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $442.39

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 442.39 ($5.36) and traded as low as GBX 339.40 ($4.11). RWS shares last traded at GBX 341.60 ($4.14), with a volume of 288,100 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RWS. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.42) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Friday, June 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.87) target price on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.36) target price on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RWS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 653.75 ($7.92).

The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,495.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 380.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 440.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

RWS Company Profile (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

