SafeCapital (SCAP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $59.00

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. SafeCapital has a market cap of $2,428.49 and $59.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00139393 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009435 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000863 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

