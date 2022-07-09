SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($114.58) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($125.00) price objective on SAP in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($135.42) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($119.79) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($125.00) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €132.00 ($137.50) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

ETR SAP opened at €89.60 ($93.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.69 billion and a PE ratio of 20.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €102.10. SAP has a 1-year low of €84.28 ($87.79) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($135.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

