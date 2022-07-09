Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.07

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as high as $4.90. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 56,228 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STSA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,769,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

