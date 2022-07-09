Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.07

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as high as $4.90. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 56,228 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STSA. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,769,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,711,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 592,525 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

