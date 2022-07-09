Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 4.8% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.
Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.
About Schlumberger (Get Rating)
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schlumberger (SLB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.