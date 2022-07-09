Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SBGSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($187.50) to €175.00 ($182.29) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($208.33) to €185.00 ($192.71) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.4592 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

