Sciencast Management LP Buys New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Booking by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Booking by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Booking by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKNG stock opened at $1,769.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,045.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,225.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,689.46 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,703.90.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

