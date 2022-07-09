Sciencast Management LP Has $3.47 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $155.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

