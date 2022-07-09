Sciencast Management LP Purchases 11,416 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 109,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,131,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 9.3% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $357,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $93.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.17. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

