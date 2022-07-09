Sciencast Management LP Takes $3.53 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $182.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.65 and a 200 day moving average of $212.40. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.03 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

