Sciencast Management LP Takes $3.53 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2022

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $182.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.65 and a 200 day moving average of $212.40. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.03 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.