Scott Investment Partners LLP Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Scott Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 4.1% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

MDT stock opened at $89.48 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.90. The stock has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.