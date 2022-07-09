Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($114.58) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($150.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($130.21) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($177.08) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays set a €135.00 ($140.63) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($153.13) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €94.94 ($98.90) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €65.28 ($68.00) and a 12-month high of €165.70 ($172.60). The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.