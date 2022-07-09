Showcase Reaches Market Cap of $35,401.41 (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, Showcase has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a market cap of $35,401.41 and $5,768.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015476 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars.

