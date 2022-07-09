Showcase (SHO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $609.00

Showcase (SHO) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Showcase has a market capitalization of $63,213.56 and approximately $609.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded up 54.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00127867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.00558050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015186 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

