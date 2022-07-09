Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

Several analysts have commented on SIEN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

SIEN stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Sientra has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $9.14.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Sientra had a negative net margin of 71.61% and a negative return on equity of 498.54%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sientra will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sientra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 536,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Sientra by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

