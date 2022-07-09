Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN) Shares Up 2.9%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.74. 13,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 44,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52.

