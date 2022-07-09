Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €119.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) received a €119.00 ($123.96) target price from investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($154.90) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($177.08) target price on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($177.08) target price on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($156.25) target price on Sixt in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($135.42) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of SIX2 opened at €108.70 ($113.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. Sixt has a 52-week low of €95.20 ($99.17) and a 52-week high of €170.30 ($177.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is €116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €132.09.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.