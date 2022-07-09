Smartshare Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $106,667.61 and $1,451.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00054207 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000681 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

