Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $158,850.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 23rd, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50.

SMAR stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,326,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,480,000 after buying an additional 66,327 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,009,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,841,000 after buying an additional 203,696 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,473,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,129,000 after buying an additional 72,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

