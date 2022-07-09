Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,453.40

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,453.40 ($41.82) and traded as low as GBX 2,670 ($32.33). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 2,719 ($32.93), with a volume of 383,861 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($60.55) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,786 ($57.96) to GBX 4,728 ($57.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($50.86) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

The company has a market cap of £7.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,238.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,050.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,445.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

