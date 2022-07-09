Solidarilty Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,423 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $501.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $404.53 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $474.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.37. The stock has a market cap of $222.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

