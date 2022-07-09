Solidarilty Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,156 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in CVS Health by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in CVS Health by 623.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 48,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41,781 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 24,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $94.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

