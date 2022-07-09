Solidarilty Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19,243.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL opened at $115.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.45 and a 200-day moving average of $127.81. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

