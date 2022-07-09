Solidarilty Wealth LLC Invests $661,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 53.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $304.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.08. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.11.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

