Solidarilty Wealth LLC Invests $973,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $71.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $74.65. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

