Solidarilty Wealth LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $97.35 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.19. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total value of $42,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,797,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,871,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 644,936 shares of company stock valued at $86,724,377. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.39.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

