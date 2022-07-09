Solidarilty Wealth LLC Takes $443,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $197,646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,755,000 after acquiring an additional 803,003 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,132,000 after acquiring an additional 798,937 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 776,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,995,000 after acquiring an additional 569,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,027,000 after acquiring an additional 371,214 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $115.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.45 and a 200-day moving average of $127.81. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

