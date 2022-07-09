Solidarilty Wealth LLC Takes $777,000 Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 805,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,983,000 after buying an additional 93,585 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the period. TNF LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. TNF LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 114,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 19,856 shares during the period.

FTCS opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average of $75.90. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

