Solidarilty Wealth LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

