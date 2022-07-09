SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Shares Up 4.5%

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.67. 33,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 35,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SonicShares Global Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.