SORA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (XOR)

SORA (XOR) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One SORA coin can currently be bought for $5.51 or 0.00025905 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SORA has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. SORA has a market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of SORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SORA

SORA is a coin. SORA’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 723,848 coins. SORA’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SORA is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA’s official website is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Buying and Selling SORA

