Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given New $7.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.50 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southwestern Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.14.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.22. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,474,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,209,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

