SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.38

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.38 and traded as high as $30.91. SpartanNash shares last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 295,662 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, CL King began coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

In related news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 1,007.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 63,490 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

