SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $313.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.28. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

