SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.66. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

