SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.67% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $61.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

