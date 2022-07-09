Spore Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,792.00 (SPORE)

Spore (SPORE) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, Spore has traded up 57.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Spore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spore has a market cap of $626,639.67 and approximately $2,792.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,711.91 or 0.99995139 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Spore Profile

Spore (SPORE) is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

