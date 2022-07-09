Sportcash One (SCONEX) 1-Day Volume Tops $33,634.00

Sportcash One (SCONEX) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Sportcash One coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sportcash One has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sportcash One has a market capitalization of $36,883.01 and $33,634.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00130641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.50 or 0.00560143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015369 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Sportcash One Coin Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

